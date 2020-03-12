Report: NFL won't delay start of league year due to virus

The 2020 league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18.

Teams have until 11:59 a.m. ET on Monday to use their franchise and transition

tags.

Agents for pending free agents are permitted to talk to other teams starting

Monday at noon ET.

The decision not to delay the league calendar during the public health crisis

comes as teams such as the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns are

suspending or restricting employee travel.

