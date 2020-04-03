Report: NFL zeros in on draft structure

According to a report by NFL.com, a league memo sent to all clubs said the

league is considering either allowing each club to work out of its own

facility (subject to medical approval) or to work remotely, but only at a

private residence and while adhering to limits on the number of team personnel

gathering in one spot.

The NFL last week shut down all club facilities for at least two weeks due to

the coronavirus pandemic.

While the league has scrapped plans to hold the draft along the Las Vegas

Strip because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has remained steadfast in holding

the draft on its scheduled dates. Multiple reports have suggested the draft

could end up being held in a way akin to the way the league conducted the

event into the mid-1980s, with teams calling in their picks rather than the

televised spectacle it has become.

Under Option 1, according to the memo obtained by NFL.com, teams would be

allowed to conduct draft operations out of team facilities, "subject to

mandatory health and safety guidelines issued by Dr. (Allen) Sills, which will

include limitations on the number of permitted club personnel at the facility

and rigorous cleaning requirements."

Earlier Thursday, Sills, the league's chief medical officer, spoke with

NFL.com and stated numerous hurdles remain before the league would be able to

reopen in time to conduct a full regular season without pushing back any game

dates.

Under the second option, team personnel would spend the draft working in

"personal residences, with a clear prohibition on any number of club personnel

gathering in one residence," according to the report.

"The NFL will decide on (1) or (2) above based on several factors, most

notably guidance from Dr. Sills, the CDC and the impact of any shelter in

place or similar executive orders that are imposed in club jurisdictions," the

memo went on to explain.

If the second option is chosen, per the memo, "then no club will be permitted

to operate from any club facility or off-site location (other than a private

residence and adhering to the guidelines)."

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced plans to turn the Dixie Brewing

Company into their draft night war room. The bar is owned by the Benson

family, which also owns the Saints.

A total of six or seven people, including team scouting personnel, head coach

Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis, would be at the brewery. Payton

tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, but he announced on March 26 that he

was symptom-free.

