Report: NFL zeros in on draft structure
As the NFL maintains its plan to hold the draft April 23-25, the originally scheduled dates, the league reportedly issued a memo Thursday outlining two options it is considering as to how teams would participate in the event.
According to a report by NFL.com, a league memo sent to all clubs said the
league is considering either allowing each club to work out of its own
facility (subject to medical approval) or to work remotely, but only at a
private residence and while adhering to limits on the number of team personnel
gathering in one spot.
The NFL last week shut down all club facilities for at least two weeks due to
the coronavirus pandemic.
While the league has scrapped plans to hold the draft along the Las Vegas
Strip because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has remained steadfast in holding
the draft on its scheduled dates. Multiple reports have suggested the draft
could end up being held in a way akin to the way the league conducted the
event into the mid-1980s, with teams calling in their picks rather than the
televised spectacle it has become.
Under Option 1, according to the memo obtained by NFL.com, teams would be
allowed to conduct draft operations out of team facilities, "subject to
mandatory health and safety guidelines issued by Dr. (Allen) Sills, which will
include limitations on the number of permitted club personnel at the facility
and rigorous cleaning requirements."
Earlier Thursday, Sills, the league's chief medical officer, spoke with
NFL.com and stated numerous hurdles remain before the league would be able to
reopen in time to conduct a full regular season without pushing back any game
dates.
Under the second option, team personnel would spend the draft working in
"personal residences, with a clear prohibition on any number of club personnel
gathering in one residence," according to the report.
"The NFL will decide on (1) or (2) above based on several factors, most
notably guidance from Dr. Sills, the CDC and the impact of any shelter in
place or similar executive orders that are imposed in club jurisdictions," the
memo went on to explain.
If the second option is chosen, per the memo, "then no club will be permitted
to operate from any club facility or off-site location (other than a private
residence and adhering to the guidelines)."
On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced plans to turn the Dixie Brewing
Company into their draft night war room. The bar is owned by the Benson
family, which also owns the Saints.
A total of six or seven people, including team scouting personnel, head coach
Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis, would be at the brewery. Payton
tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, but he announced on March 26 that he
was symptom-free.
