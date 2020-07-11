Report: NFLPA sends economic counterproposal to NFL

The NFL Players Association issued an economic counterproposal to the league ahead of a scheduled conference call on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The league proposed 35 percent of players salaries to be held in escrow to
help cushion the financial blow the NFL is anticipating amid the uncertainty
caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That proposal reportedly was met with
criticism among the players on Tuesday.
Per Pelissero, the NFLPA offered the following in its counterproposal: no
escrow of 2020 salaries, a flat salary cap of $198.2 million for 2021 and to
spread the 2020 revenue loss against the cap over the next decade (2022-30).
Report: NFL to require some masks, social distancing
Another component of the counterproposal by the NFLPA, per Pelissero, focuses
on paying players a "COVID-19 risk stipend" of up to $500,000 if games are
canceled. The exact figure would depend on when cancellation occurs among
other factors, he added.
A significant decrease in revenues could have major salary cap implications in
2021, perhaps causing the cap to fall instead of the increases that have
become the norm. Previous reports have said the NFL and union have discussed
possible moves to ensure a smoother cap, potentially borrowing from future
revenues, including the expected boom once the league signs new television
deals.
The members of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee and NFLPA
Executive Committee are slated to have a conference call Monday to iron out
any outstanding issues -- such as testing protocols and compensation -- prior
to players reporting for training camp later this month.
--Field Level Media