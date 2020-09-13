"We have worked with players, teams and medical experts to build a comprehensive game plan. Our hope is that transparency about our operations will contribute knowledge and insights that will aid the country's pandemic response," they wrote in the piece, which appeared Thursday before the NFL's first game of the season.

"We also know that effort alone cannot control the virus or its effects," the

op-ed read. "There will be speed bumps and perhaps detours along the way. The

NFL is not any more immune to the virus than are our colleagues in other

sports or the rest of society. This will be hard. But just as the league

survived a pandemic challenge (1918 Spanish Flu) at its inception, we believe

that we have the right measures in place as we embark on a second century of

football."