Anderson is retiring after a seven-year NFL playing career,

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

Schefter added that Anderson, 29, is looking into a coaching career in college

football, likely with a Power 5 program.

Anderson entered the league with the Broncos in 2013 as an undrafted free

agent out of California. Denver reached Super Bowl XLVIII in Anderson's rookie

season, though the back had just seven rushes for 38 yards in that campaign.

The Broncos lost to Seattle in the title game.

The 5-foot-8 Anderson earned a Pro Bowl nod after leading the team with 849

rushing yards during the 2014 season. He captured a Super Bowl ring following

the 2015 campaign after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super

Bowl 50.

Anderson recorded a career-best 1,007 rushing yards in 2017 before being

released in 2018.

He spent his last two seasons with the Rams, Panthers and Detroit Lions, with

his late stint with Los Angeles resulting in his third Super Bowl appearance

in the 2018 season. He posted 34 yards from scrimmage in the Rams' 13-3 loss

to the New England Patriots.

Anderson tweeted that he was "done with ball" on Dec. 23 of last year after a

tryout with the Seattle Seahawks that day.

Anderson totaled 3,497 rushing yards, 900 receiving yards and 27 total

touchdowns (22 rushing, five receiving) in 71 career games.

--Field Level Media

