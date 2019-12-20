Report: Seahawks' Woods suspended 4 games by NFL

The NFL has yet to publicly announce the suspension as of Friday afternoon.

Woods stepped into the starting role for five games after fellow defensive

tackle Jarran Reed was suspended for a violation of the league's personal

conduct policy.

The 32-year-old Woods recorded 32 tackles and one sack in 14 games this

season.

Woods collected 204 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 125 career games with the Tampa

Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and

Seahawks.

--Field Level Media