Report: Some NFL owners want CBA vote to fail

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that he's been told by a league source that

the owners believe they could get better financial terms, including the

possibility of an 18th game on the schedule, in a subsequent proposal.

"They think they can get a better deal next year," the source said. "They feel

they gave up too much on the economics."

Players have until end of the day on Thursday to cast their ballots on the

proposed CBA, which includes a 17th game and monetary concessions from

ownership.

Fowler said some owners told commissioner Roger Goodell last month that they

weren't in favor of financial incentives for players or the increase in number

of players on the roster that were included in the proposal.

It a simple majority of players approve the proposed CBA, it will take effect

in 2020, with the 17th regular-season game not added until 2021 at the

earliest. The deal would run through 2030.

