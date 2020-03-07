Report: Some NFL owners want CBA vote to fail
Some NFL owners are hoping that players don't approve the proposed collective bargaining agreement that currently is up for vote, according to a report.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that he's been told by a league source that
the owners believe they could get better financial terms, including the
possibility of an 18th game on the schedule, in a subsequent proposal.
"They think they can get a better deal next year," the source said. "They feel
they gave up too much on the economics."
Players have until end of the day on Thursday to cast their ballots on the
proposed CBA, which includes a 17th game and monetary concessions from
ownership.
Fowler said some owners told commissioner Roger Goodell last month that they
weren't in favor of financial incentives for players or the increase in number
of players on the roster that were included in the proposal.
It a simple majority of players approve the proposed CBA, it will take effect
in 2020, with the 17th regular-season game not added until 2021 at the
earliest. The deal would run through 2030.
--Field Level Media