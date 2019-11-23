Report: Steelers QB Rudolph fined $50K by NFL

14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

The fine represents more than entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base

salary is $658,267.

Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and

using it as a weapon.

Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no

evidence of that.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi

was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was

suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban.

--Field Level Media