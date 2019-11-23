Report: Steelers QB Rudolph fined $50K by NFL

14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

The fine represents more than an entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly

base salary is $658,267.

Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and

using it as a weapon.

Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no

evidence of that.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, Browns defensive tackle Larry

Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey

was suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban.

Additionally, both teams were fined $250,000.

On Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also tweeted the list of 29 members

of the two teams who were fined $3,507 each for leaving the sidelines and

entering the "fighting area."

--Field Level Media