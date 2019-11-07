Report: WR Brown meeting with NFL next week

"My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r

teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's

investigation," ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted on Thursday, citing

sources.

Brown is scheduled to meet with league officials in person next Thursday, per

the report.

Brown, 31, has remained unsigned since the New England Patriots released him

on Sept. 20. The possibility that he could land on the Commissioner's Exempt

list has been cited as a reason why the four-time All-Pro is still unemployed.

Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 and then signed with the

Patriots. He played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a

touchdown in New England's Sept. 15 win at Miami.

He has been under investigation by the NFL under its personal conduct policy

since a former trainer filed a lawsuit in September alleging that she was

sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with the Pittsburgh Steelers), Brown has 841

catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media