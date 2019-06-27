Reports: Chiefs WR Hill spends 8 hours with NFL investigators

Per Schefter's report Hill took part in what was reportedly "a thorough

interview," but NFL Network reports he's expected to attend training camp

beginning on July 26.

The Kansas City Star reported Hill was interviewed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Central time. NFL Senior VP of Special Counsel for Investigations Lisa Friel

and Jennifer Gaffney, who works with Friel, were present, along with Hill's

legal representation.

Hill is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families

for possible child abuse, battery or neglect, involving Hill's 3-year-old son.

Hill's son broke his arm in March, and officers in Overland Park, Kan., were

called to Hill's home twice that month, per public records.

Hill could be subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy,

even though there currently is no criminal investigation surrounding the case

at this time.

The Johnson County district attorney announced on April 24 that he felt a

crime had taken place, but insufficient evidence existed to prove who

committed the crime.

KCTV broadcast an audio recording the next day on which a voice, allegedly

Hill's, was heard discussing striking his son with fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

Espinal asks Hill, "Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?'

A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,'' Espinal

said on the recording. "He is terrified of you."

Hill responded, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b----."

The Chiefs immediately announced Hill would be barred from team activities.

The district attorney did not formally re-open the case, but did tell the

Kansas City Star any new information would be evaluated.

--Field Level Media