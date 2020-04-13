Reports: Ex-NFL QB Jackson killed in car crash

He would have turned 37 next week.

Jackson was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, which left the roadway, struck a

tree and overturned, reported Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

A Montgomery, Ala., native, Jackson played at Alabama State and was selected

by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

He started 20 games over five seasons with the Vikings, posting a 10-10

record. In 2011, he signed a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks and

started 14 games that season, throwing for 3.091 yards with 14 touchdowns and

13 interceptions.

The Seahawks traded him to Buffalo in 2012. When the Bills released him in

2013, he re-signed with the Seahawks and backed up Russell Wilson for three

seasons. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2014.

In all, Jackson played in 59 NFL games (34 starts), completing 59.6 percent of

his passes for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Most recently, he was the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.

--Field Level Media