Reports: New NFL salary cap nears $200M for '20

That is lower than the previous projection of $200 million but represents a

$10 million increase from 2019, when the cap was $188.2 million.

The NFL Management Council informed teams of the cap figure Sunday morning,

shortly after the announcement that players had ratified the new collective

bargaining agreement, according to reports.

The increase over last year is 5.3 percent, the smallest since 2013.

With the cap numbers in place, teams now know how much money they have to

spend as they pursue free agents or attempt to re-sign their own players. The

new league year, when players can be signed, is scheduled to begin Wednesday

but could be delayed as the NFL, like other sports, continues to grapple with

the coronavirus pandemic.

