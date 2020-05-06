Reports: NFL establishes plan for ticket refunds

Two days before the NFL is set to release its 2020 regular-season schedule, football fans got even more good news Tuesday -- especially those looking to buy tickets.

According to multiple reports, the NFL issued a memo to all 32 clubs telling

them that for any game canceled or played without fans in attendance, clubs

will be required to offer a full refund or apply the amount paid as a credit

toward a future ticket to be bought directly through the team.

The NFL plans on announcing the full regular-season schedule in a three-hour,

prime-time TV show on Thursday. The matchups for all teams' games will be

revealed, division by division, with NFL Network analysts providing

commentary. At the same time, all game sites and kickoff times will be posted

on the NFL app and NFL.com.

The league announced Monday that all 2020 games originally scheduled for

London and Mexico City will be held in the United States.

Despite talk of alternative scheduling or a late start to the season because

of the coronavirus, the NFL is expected to reveal a slate that looks like

business as usual.

ESPN reported Saturday that the 17-week season will open Thursday, Sept. 10,

and close with Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla., citing league spokesman

Brian McCarthy.

However, Sports Business Daily reported last week that the NFL is building

contingency plans into the schedule, with the ability to push season openers

back more than a month. The Super Bowl reportedly could be held as much as

three weeks later than planned.

According to the report, the opening slate of regular-season games could be

moved all the way back to Thursday, Oct. 15, which is currently set as the

start to Week 6.

--Field Level Media

