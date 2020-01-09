Reports: NFL investigating if Bills violated reporting rules

Hughes shared the injury news on social media this week in the wake of the

Bills' 22-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday in the AFC wild-card

round.

"Not the outcome we work so hard for, just know I left everything I had on the

field. I wasn't going to let these torn ligaments in my wrist slow me down as

the team was so close to achieving our goal of an AFC East banner and playoff

games," he posted Tuesday.

At his season-ending news conference, coach Sean McDermott addressed why the

Bills didn't put Hughes' injury on the injury report. The NFL requires that

all players with "reportable injuries" be listed on the practice report, even

if he is a full participant.

"He was on the injury report. It was not in relation to his wrist," McDermott

answered. "He was on the injury report, I believe at one point for his groin,

and then another time just overall for veteran rest."

The 31-year-old Hughes just completed his 10th season in the NFL, the past

seven in Buffalo. He started all 16 games, recording 4.5 sacks and 23 tackles.

In the playoff loss to Houston, he had three sacks.

--Field Level Media