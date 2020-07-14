Reports: NFL, NFLPA still debating COVID-19 protocols

The NFL and the NFL Players Association held a bargaining session by phone Monday but failed to reach any agreements regarding the upcoming season, multiple media outlets reported.

According to NFL.com, the Monday meeting centered around economic issues with

the league's finances likely to take a hit this year amid the coronavirus

pandemic. Even if fans are allowed to return to stadiums this fall, the venues

likely will be limited to partial capacity.

The sides are set to talk again Tuesday regarding health-and-safety protocols

involving the preseason, daily testing, and players opting out of their

contracts due to COVID-19, per NFL.com.

American Football NFL testing face shields to prevent COVID-19 spread 12 HOURS AGO

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, an NFLPA vice president,

tweeted, "Good meeting today with management. We were blunt and honest with

them we will not compromise our players health in these discussions."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio quoted a source saying the Monday discussions

went "as expected."

According to ESPN, the players are asking the league to increased its planned

every-other-day COVID-19 testing to every day, cut the two still-scheduled

preseason games for each team and lengthen the training camp "acclimation

period" following an offseason without regular workouts.

The league introduced a new helmet facemask on Monday that features a mouth

shield, but ESPN reported that players oppose the new mask.

Training camps are currently scheduled to open July 28. The regular season is

set to start with the Houston Texans visiting the Super Bowl champion Kansas

City Chiefs on Sept. 10.

--Field Level Media

American Football NFL team Washington confirm they are retiring Redskins name and logo 16 HOURS AGO