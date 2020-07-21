Reports: NFL plans for social justice helmet decals

The NFL is working toward an arrangement with its players association that will allow players to wear decals on helmets to honor victims of systemic racism and police violence, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

The league and players association reportedly are putting together a list of

names, while players are encouraged to provide suggestions.

The initiative reportedly will be performed throughout the league, with each

team deciding the identity of who it will honor and how to display either the

name or initials.

Per NFL Network's Steve Wyche, teams can have several different decals for

players to wear rather than just one.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the

national anthem prior to games in 2016 to protest systemic racism and police

brutality. The league created a new anthem policy in 2018 that required

players to stand when on the field.

The NFL has changed its tune this offseason in regard to social issues, with

commissioner Roger Goodell stating last month that the league was wrong for

not listening to players and their concerns about social justice and racism.

Goodell released that video nearly 24 hours after a group of NFL players

requested the league take strong action in the wake of the death of George

Floyd in Minneapolis.

The NBA has allowed players to put various phrases supporting the Black Lives

Matter movement and similar social justice causes on their jerseys for the

restarted season this month, although names of victims are not included.

--Field Level Media

