Reports: NFL plans for social justice helmet decals

The NFL is working toward an arrangement with its players association that will allow players to wear decals on helmets to honor victims of systemic racism and police violence, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
The league and players association reportedly are putting together a list of
names, while players are encouraged to provide suggestions.
The initiative reportedly will be performed throughout the league, with each
team deciding the identity of who it will honor and how to display either the
name or initials.
American football-CFL's Edmonton's franchise to retire Eskimos name
Per NFL Network's Steve Wyche, teams can have several different decals for
players to wear rather than just one.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the
national anthem prior to games in 2016 to protest systemic racism and police
brutality. The league created a new anthem policy in 2018 that required
players to stand when on the field.
The NFL has changed its tune this offseason in regard to social issues, with
commissioner Roger Goodell stating last month that the league was wrong for
not listening to players and their concerns about social justice and racism.
Goodell released that video nearly 24 hours after a group of NFL players
requested the league take strong action in the wake of the death of George
Floyd in Minneapolis.
The NBA has allowed players to put various phrases supporting the Black Lives
Matter movement and similar social justice causes on their jerseys for the
restarted season this month, although names of victims are not included.
