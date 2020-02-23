Reports: NFL pushes back franchise tag period

The window in which teams can put the franchise tag or transition tag on

players will now start Feb. 27 and end March 12, instead of starting Feb. 25

and ending March 10. The NFL Players Association and the NFL management

council agreed to change the dates after NFLPA player representatives on

Friday delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement.

In the event no agreement is reached on a new CBA, each NFL team will be

allowed to use the franchise and transition tag this year. If a new CBA is

agreed upon, teams would only be allowed to use one or the other.

Multiple outlets have reported that the NFL and NFLPA will meet Tuesday at the

scouting combine in Indianapolis.

A vote by the NFLPA board of player representatives could take place either

Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, with the possibility of all players voting

on the proposal sometime later in the week.

The NFLPA executive committee on Friday voted 6-5 against recommending the

currently proposed collective bargaining agreement.

--Field Level Media