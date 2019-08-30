Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain

8

overall pick who hasn't played in three seasons, according to multiple reports

on Friday.

Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in

2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the

Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.

McClain, who played collegiately at Alabama, told AL.com in July that he

wanted to play again and was fit after undergoing hip surgery on 2016.

"I'm nowhere near satisfied with how my professional career has gone," McClain

said at the time. "That's for myself. That's me looking in the mirror and

talking to my boys. Nah, that's not the taste I want to leave in my mouth."

McClain, now 30, spent three seasons with the Raiders. The Raiders released

him because he didn't perform on the field as expected and because he found

himself in legal trouble.

The Baltimore Ravens signed McClain in 2013 but he decided to retire,

returning with Dallas in 2014.

In five NFL seasons, McClain has played in 65 games (61 starts). He has 412

tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles to his credit.

