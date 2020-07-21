Reports: NFL rosters cut to 80, preseason axed

The NFL Players Association told players Tuesday that roster limits will be cut from 90 players to 80 for training camp, and the preseason will be entirely canceled, according to multiple reports.

Both changes were generally expected, although a firm decision on roster sizes

had not previously been reported. Multiple reports on Monday night said the

NFL had offered to cancel the full preseason, which the union had strongly

recommended.

According to NFL Network, the NFL Management Council Executive Committee still

must sign off on the trimmed roster size. Per the report, some had discussed a

scenario where teams could choose to keep 10 players on a standby roster, but

the union wants all teams to follow one rule.

Most teams rosters have been at 90 or just below for most of the offseason.

Additionally, according to multiple reports, the sides appear close to an

agreement on how players can opt out of the season.

ESPN reported opt-out details are not yet firm, but NFL Network said there is

a general agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-outs, with the details

being finalized. The MMQB reported the opt-out deadline is still being

determined.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue regarding the training camp schedule, as

players push for a longer ramp-up period, with more strength and conditioning

and limited practices before eventually starting fully padded sessions.

NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that the NFL's latest proposal would have

strength and conditioning through the first 12 days of camp, then non-padded

practices through Day 18, with padded practices starting on Day 20 following a

day off. The union's first proposal asked for three weeks of strength and

conditioning and two weeks of non-padded practices.

Rookies and quarterbacks began reporting to teams Monday, with only COVID-19

testing and physicals scheduled for the first few days.

Economic negotiations -- namely how to manage the expected revenue shortfall

with regard to the salary cap -- still have a ways to go, according to

multiple reports, but no agreement is required on that subject until games

draw near in September.

Per NFL Network, there is a general agreement on stipends for players if games

are lost due to the pandemic, but The MMQB reports the league does not want

undrafted rookies to be eligible for stipends.

--Field Level Media

