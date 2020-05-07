Reports: NFL spells out facility-reopening guidelines

With other sports starting to reopen their facilities to players for training, the NFL issued its protocols for having all teams prepare for that eventuality by May 15.

According to multiple media reports on Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell

sent a memo to every team outlining the NFL's plan for keeping the returning

players and staffers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All team facilities were ordered shut down as of March 25.

American Football The Essential Stories: 'The band is on the field!' - The greatest play in college history 16 HOURS AGO

"The protocols are intended to allow for a safe and phased reopening," Goodell

reportedly wrote. "The first phase would involve a number of non-player

personnel. ... No players would be permitted in the facility except to

continue a course of therapy and rehabilitation that was underway when

facilities were initially closed.

"Clubs should take steps to have these protocols in place by Friday, May 15 in

anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen."

He reportedly added, "While these protocols have been carefully developed and

reflect best practices, they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure

compliance with any state and local public health requirements."

In Phase 1, teams may bring in no more than half of their non-playing

employees, up to 75 on any day, fewer if required by local regulations.

Employees will be required to wear facemasks, and the workers as well as

visitors to team facilities will have their temperature taken daily while

answering health-related questions.

Goodell reportedly stated that the league is working with the players union to

finalize the plans for player access. He also reportedly added that teams

shouldn't publicly speculate about schedule changes that could be caused by

the pandemic.

"It is impossible to project what the next few months will bring," he

reportedly wrote.

--Field Level Media

American Football Sport-On this day: Born May 7, 1933: Johnny Unitas, NFL quarterback 20 HOURS AGO