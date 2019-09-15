Reports: NFL to meet with Brown's accuser Monday

Britney Taylor, who is bringing the civil suit against Brown, has reportedly

provided information to the league in advance of the meeting and has no

expectation of Brown or his representatives being part of the meeting,

according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

A previous report from USA Today said that the NFL was expected to interview

the woman and Brown as part of its investigation. NFL Network reports that a

third party, a rookie football player, is also expected to be interviewed as

he was alleged to be in the house during one of the incidents in the civil

lawsuit.

Brown has participated in practices this week with the Patriots (1-0) after

being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.

Whether Brown actually sees the field against the Dolphins (0-1) is in

question, as coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the

31-year-old had a "long way to go."

Brown inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million

signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his

release from the Raiders.

After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and

sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could play for the first time since Dec.

23 if he faces the Dolphins.

-- Field Level Media