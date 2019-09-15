Reports: NFL to meet with Brown's accuser Monday

Britney Taylor, who is bringing the civil suit against Brown, has reportedly

provided information to the league in advance of the meeting and has no

expectation of Brown or his representatives being part of the meeting,

according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

ESPN also reported Brown turned down a $2 million settlement before the suit

was filed.

Brown was on the team's game-day active list released 90 minutes before

kickoff Sunday.

A previous report from USA Today said that the NFL was expected to interview

the woman and Brown as part of its investigation. NFL Network reports that a

third party, a rookie football player, is also expected to be interviewed as

he was alleged to be in the house during one of the incidents in the civil

lawsuit.

Brown has participated in practices this week with the Patriots (1-0) after

being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the 31-year-old had a "long

way to go" in the offense, but he reportedly worked diligently with former

Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown to get up to speed.

Brown inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million

signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his

release from the Raiders.

However, NFL Network reported Patriots owner Robert Kraft was unaware of the

civil suit pending against Brown when he was signed.

After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and

sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could play for the first time since Dec.

23 if he faces the Dolphins.

-- Field Level Media