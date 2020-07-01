American Football

Reports: NFL to trim preseason to two games

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NFL will trim its postseason slate from four games to two, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Weeks 1 and 4 are expected to be dropped by the league, which is expected to
announce the move on Thursday.

The NFL Network reported last month that a proposal for a shorter preseason
was being considered.

American Football

Netflix, DuVernay to make series on Kaepernick's high school years

29/06/2020 AT 16:55

The league already canceled the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the
Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The game is the first cancellation of an event on the NFL calendar due to the
health emergency.

All offseason workouts at team facilities were canceled thus far due to the
coronavirus and minicamps have been conducted virtually.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 10 at Kansas City with a
full Week 1 slate on Sept. 13. To date, the NFL hasn't ruled out having fans
in attendance at games but selling out any sporting event seems unlikely
because of the pandemic.

--Field Level Media

American Football

Patriots sign quarterback Newton to one-year deal-report

29/06/2020 AT 00:35
American Football

Union urges players to stop group workouts after deeming them unsafe

28/06/2020 AT 19:20
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On