Reports: NFL to trim preseason to two games

The NFL will trim its postseason slate from four games to two, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Weeks 1 and 4 are expected to be dropped by the league, which is expected to

announce the move on Thursday.

The NFL Network reported last month that a proposal for a shorter preseason

was being considered.

The league already canceled the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the

Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game is the first cancellation of an event on the NFL calendar due to the

health emergency.

All offseason workouts at team facilities were canceled thus far due to the

coronavirus and minicamps have been conducted virtually.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 10 at Kansas City with a

full Week 1 slate on Sept. 13. To date, the NFL hasn't ruled out having fans

in attendance at games but selling out any sporting event seems unlikely

because of the pandemic.

--Field Level Media

