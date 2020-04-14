Reports: NFL, union agree on 'virtual' offseason programs

According to a league memo obtained by numerous media outlets, teams may soon

start classroom instruction, workouts and non-football education programs even

as all club facilities remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The voluntary activities reportedly may begin may start as soon as April 20

for teams with new head coaches and April 27 for clubs with returning head

coaches.

Offseason team activities (OTAs) were due to start April 6 for teams with new

head coaches before the NFL altered its schedule.

For clubs that hold a voluntary online offseason program, participating

players reportedly will get their per diem ($235 minimum per day), and they

will be receive credit toward their offseason workout bonuses.

The virtual team programs may run through May 15. After that date, teams may

hold offseason programs through June 26 -- either in person if restrictions

caused by COVID-19 have been lifted, or online if social distancing still must

be followed.

NFL executive vice president for football operations Troy Vincent told media

members on a conference call Monday night regarding the plan, "The term that

kept coming up was 'reasonable and responsible in the current climate.'"

It remains uncertain if the 2020 season will begin as scheduled with the

Kansas City Chiefs opening Week 1 against an as-yet unnamed opponent on

Thursday, Sept. 10.

--Field Level Media