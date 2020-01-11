Reports: NFL won't fine Clowney for hit on Wentz

Multiple media outlets reported Friday night that the NFL will not fine

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a helmet-to-helmet hit

last Sunday in the first quarter of a wild-card playoff game.

Wentz exited amid concerns about a concussion, and he didn't return in a game

that Seattle ultimately won 17-9.

Clowney wasn't penalized on the play. Wentz was running, and Clowney was

tackling him from behind when the defender's helmet hit the back of the

quarterback's helmet.

Referee Shawn Smith, speaking with a pool reporter, said the officials ruled

the helmet contact as "incidental."

"He was a runner and he did not give himself up," Smith said.

Clowney said postgame, "It was a bang-bang play. I don't intend to hurt

anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the

injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just

playing fast. ...

"That's a great player over there for their team and for their organization. I

hope he's OK. Like I said, I didn't intend to hurt him. I didn't even know he

went out of the game until the next series. I thought it was just a small hit,

but everybody was going crazy on the sidelines. I was just trying to finish

the play, but it happened."

Wentz posted Monday on Instagram, "(I'm) feeling good today and will be just

fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody's thoughts and

prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a

play like that, but it's the unfortunate part of this game."

