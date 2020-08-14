American Football

Reports: Seven NFL officials opt out of season

Five on-field and two replay officials - but no referees - have opted out of the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two reports Friday.

The deadline for game officials to opt out was Thursday.

Officials who take a leave of absence due to the pandemic receive a $30,000
stipend and job guarantees for the 2021 season.

ESPN reports that the league's roster of officials is at 114, enough to fully
cover every NFL game this season. However, the league is expected to hire
roughly a half-dozen officials in the event of missed games due to illness or
COVID-19 related absences.

NFL Network also reported the news.

--Field Level Media

American Football
