American Football

Saints' Jenkins: NFL must address Kaepernick

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

New Orleans Saints safety and Players Coalition co-founder Malcolm Jenkins said the NFL's support of players fighting social injustice will not be enough if the league doesn't address quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"I still don't think they've gotten it right," Jenkins said Tuesday in an
appearance on "CBS This Morning." "Until they apologize specifically to Colin
Kaepernick, or sign him to a team, I don't think that they will end up on the
right side of history.

"At the end of the day, they've listened to their players, they've donated
money, they've created an Inspire Change platform. They've tried to do things
up unto this point. But it's been one player in particular that they have
ignored and have not acknowledged, and that's Colin Kaepernick."

American Football

REFILE-NFL-US Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling

5 HOURS AGO

"... That's the only thing people want to hear. If it's not going to correct
that or acknowledge that, then everything else doesn't need to be said."

On Friday, commissioner Roger Goodell released a video saying, in part, "We,
the National Football League, were wrong for not listening to NFL players
earlier." Goodell also encouraged all players to "speak out and peacefully
protest."

That came in response to a video with more than a dozen star players --
including reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Pro Bowlers Saquon
Barkley and Deshaun Watson -- asking the league to admit it was wrong for
"silencing our players from peacefully protesting." That video was reportedly
produced with the help of a rogue NFL employee, who worked with New Orleans
Saints wideout Michael Thomas.

Speaking Tuesday at George Floyd's funeral in Houston, Rev. Al Sharpton said
an apology from the NFL to Kaepernick would not be enough.

"The head of the NFL said, ‘Yeah, maybe we was wrong. Football players,
maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest,'" Sharpton said. "Well,
don't apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back. Don't come with some empty
apology. ...

"You sorry? Then repay the damage you did to the career you stood down, 'cause
when Colin took a knee, he took it for the families in this building. And we
don't want an apology. We want him repaired."

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer
knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has spurred global
protests against police brutality and racial injustice, which Kaepernick
protested by kneeling during the national anthem beginning in August of 2016.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the end of the 2016 season, and he
eventually settled a collusion case with the NFL last spring. Last fall,
Kaepernick took part in a workout that was organized in part by the league,
but the sides disagreed on several aspects of the workout, leading to a late
change of location and lower attendance by scouts.

Asked about Kaepernick during a video conference with reporters Tuesday,
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said the free agent "should have every
opportunity" to be back in the league.

"He created awareness for a situation that, it's taking some time, but people
are becoming more active in terms of their response to it," Ryan said. "So I
think from that standpoint, his protest is being heard at this point. It might
have taken too long, but I think he should have every opportunity to have a
job and to have a spot in this league."

In a piece published by TIME on Tuesday, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller
referenced Goodell's statement, saying the stance is "great" as long as owners
follow through.

"While it's great that the NFL made an official statement in support of Black
Lives Matter and the right to peaceful protest, it will ultimately be up to
the team owners to put league policy into action and walk the walk," Miller
wrote.

--Field Level Media

American Football

NFL lays out protocols for reopening facilities

A DAY AGO
American Football

Report: NFL, NFLPA near roadmap to return

YESTERDAY AT 16:26
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

REFILE-NFL-US Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling

5 HOURS AGO
American Football

NFL lays out protocols for reopening facilities

A DAY AGO
American Football

Report: NFL, NFLPA near roadmap to return

YESTERDAY AT 16:26
American Football

Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed

YESTERDAY AT 22:38

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

00:00:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

07/06/2020 AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Formula 1

Raikkonen 'threw it away' in qualifying

29/07/2017 AT 15:22
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleREFILE-NFL-US Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling
Next articleMatic sends message of support for hunger-striking players