San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft review

San Francisco 49ers
1 (14). Javon Kinlaw, DT
6-5, 324, South Carolina
1 (25). Brandon Aiyuk, WR
6-0, 205, Arizona State
5 (153). Colton McKivitz
6-6, 306, West Virginia
6 (210). Charlie Woerner, TE
6-5, 244, Georgia
7 (217). Jauan Jennings, WR
6-3, 215, Tennessee
Grade: B+
The Super Bowl runner-ups are operating like a win-now team, which can be
risky but is understandable. Kinlaw won't fill Buckner's shoes alone, but he's
much cheaper. The 49ers added two catch-and-run aces for Kyle Shanahan's
offense in Aiyuk and Jennings, with the former bringing speed and the latter
providing physicality. They also capitalized on Washington's lack of leverage
by acquiring Trent Williams for third- and fifth-round picks, a huge addition.
Best pick
Trading Buckner had to hurt, but the 49ers used the ensuing pick on Kinlaw to
help replace him. Kinlaw needs some development -- particularly against the
run -- but he could be a devastating pass rusher with power and athleticism,
in the mold of Kansas City's Chris Jones.
Upside pick
Aiyuk isn't a finished product, as he must work on his route-running and
releases against press coverage. But he has terrific speed and strength --
making him a weapon in Shanahan's scheme -- and rare length (80-inch wingspan)
to make contested catches.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media