San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft review

San Francisco 49ers

1 (14). Javon Kinlaw, DT

6-5, 324, South Carolina

1 (25). Brandon Aiyuk, WR

6-0, 205, Arizona State

5 (153). Colton McKivitz

6-6, 306, West Virginia

6 (210). Charlie Woerner, TE

6-5, 244, Georgia

7 (217). Jauan Jennings, WR

6-3, 215, Tennessee

Grade: B+

The Super Bowl runner-ups are operating like a win-now team, which can be

risky but is understandable. Kinlaw won't fill Buckner's shoes alone, but he's

much cheaper. The 49ers added two catch-and-run aces for Kyle Shanahan's

offense in Aiyuk and Jennings, with the former bringing speed and the latter

providing physicality. They also capitalized on Washington's lack of leverage

by acquiring Trent Williams for third- and fifth-round picks, a huge addition.

Best pick

Trading Buckner had to hurt, but the 49ers used the ensuing pick on Kinlaw to

help replace him. Kinlaw needs some development -- particularly against the

run -- but he could be a devastating pass rusher with power and athleticism,

in the mold of Kansas City's Chris Jones.

Upside pick

Aiyuk isn't a finished product, as he must work on his route-running and

releases against press coverage. But he has terrific speed and strength --

making him a weapon in Shanahan's scheme -- and rare length (80-inch wingspan)

to make contested catches.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

