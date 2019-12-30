Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

Times are Eastern Standard. (Seeds precede teams and records are for regular season) WILD CARD ROUND Saturday, Jan 4 AFC-5-Buffalo Bills (10-6) at 4-Houston Texans (9-7), 4:35 pm AFC-6-Tennessee Titans (9-7) at 3-New England Patriots (12-4), 8:15 pm Sunday, Jan 5 NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings (10-6) at 3-New Orleans Saints (13-3), 1:05 pm NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks (11-5) at 4-Philadelphia Eagles (9-7), 4:40 pm DIVISIONAL ROUND Saturday, Jan 11 NFC-Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at 1-San Francisco 49ers (13-3), 4:35 pm AFC-Titans/Bills/Texans at 1-Baltimore Ravens (14-2), 8:15 pm Sunday, Jan 12 AFC-Bills/Texans/Patriots at 2-Kansas City Chiefs (12-4), 3:05 pm NFC-Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at 2-Green Bay Packers (13-3), 6:40 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS Sunday, Jan 19 AFC Championship, 3:05 pm NFC Championship, 6:40 pm SUPER BOWL Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami AFC champion vs NFC champion, 6:30 pm (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Tom Hogue)