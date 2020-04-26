Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (27).

Jordyn Brooks, LB

6-0, 240, Texas Tech

American Football Los Angeles Rams 2020 NFL Draft review AN HOUR AGO

2 (48). Darrell Taylor, DE

6-4, 267, Tennessee

3 (69). Damien Lewis

6-2, 327, LSU

4 (133). Colby Parkinson, TE

6-7, 252, Stanford

4 (144). DeeJay Dallas, RB

6-2, 230, Miami (Fla.)

5 (148). Alton Robinson, DE

6-3, 264, Syracuse

6 (214). Freddie Swain, WR

6-0, 197, Florida

7 (251). Stephen Sullivan, WR/TE

6-5, 248, LSU

Grade: C-

GM John Schneider changed things up, trading down only once and actually

trading up twice, with mixed results. Brooks was a reach on most boards, with

concerns in coverage, and Taylor's talent is undercut somewhat by injury

history. Lewis was a great addition, and Dallas could contribute early, but

were two tight ends necessary? Seattle also didn't add an offensive tackle,

with no clear starter at right tackle and left tackle Duane Brown turning 35

in August.

Best pick

The Seahawks needed more youth inside, and Lewis fits their run-heavy offense

perfectly as a brawler who plays with a mean streak. He also has a great

anchor in pass protection. Lewis could compete to start right away, a great

value in Round 3.

Upside pick

Some will consider Taylor a reach, but he had quality production (16.5 sacks,

21 tackles for loss since 2018) at Tennessee despite battling a variety of

injuries. He's also very athletically gifted, with great size and length

(33-inch arms) and adequate burst and bend.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

American Football Carolina Panthers 2020 NFL Draft review AN HOUR AGO