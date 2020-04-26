Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (27).
Jordyn Brooks, LB
6-0, 240, Texas Tech
San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft review
2 (48). Darrell Taylor, DE
6-4, 267, Tennessee
3 (69). Damien Lewis
6-2, 327, LSU
4 (133). Colby Parkinson, TE
6-7, 252, Stanford
4 (144). DeeJay Dallas, RB
6-2, 230, Miami (Fla.)
5 (148). Alton Robinson, DE
6-3, 264, Syracuse
6 (214). Freddie Swain, WR
6-0, 197, Florida
7 (251). Stephen Sullivan, WR/TE
6-5, 248, LSU
Grade: C-
GM John Schneider changed things up, trading down only once and actually
trading up twice, with mixed results. The Seahawks also added cornerback
Quinton Dunbar (for a fifth-round pick) from the Redskins. Brooks was a reach
on most boards, with concerns in coverage, and Taylor's talent is undercut
somewhat by injury history. Lewis was a great addition, and Dallas could
contribute early, but were two tight ends necessary? Seattle also didn't add
an offensive tackle, with no clear starter at right tackle and left tackle
Duane Brown turning 35 in August.
Best pick
The Seahawks needed more youth inside, and Lewis fits their run-heavy offense
perfectly as a brawler who plays with a mean streak. He also has a great
anchor in pass protection. Lewis could compete to start right away, a great
value in Round 3.
Upside pick
Some will consider Taylor a reach, but he had quality production (16.5 sacks,
21 tackles for loss since 2018) at Tennessee despite battling a variety of
injuries. He's also very athletically gifted, with great size and length
(33-inch arms) and adequate burst and bend.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media