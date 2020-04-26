Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (27).

Jordyn Brooks, LB

6-0, 240, Texas Tech

2 (48). Darrell Taylor, DE

6-4, 267, Tennessee

3 (69). Damien Lewis

6-2, 327, LSU

4 (133). Colby Parkinson, TE

6-7, 252, Stanford

4 (144). DeeJay Dallas, RB

6-2, 230, Miami (Fla.)

5 (148). Alton Robinson, DE

6-3, 264, Syracuse

6 (214). Freddie Swain, WR

6-0, 197, Florida

7 (251). Stephen Sullivan, WR/TE

6-5, 248, LSU

Grade: C-

GM John Schneider changed things up, trading down only once and actually

trading up twice, with mixed results. The Seahawks also added cornerback

Quinton Dunbar (for a fifth-round pick) from the Redskins. Brooks was a reach

on most boards, with concerns in coverage, and Taylor's talent is undercut

somewhat by injury history. Lewis was a great addition, and Dallas could

contribute early, but were two tight ends necessary? Seattle also didn't add

an offensive tackle, with no clear starter at right tackle and left tackle

Duane Brown turning 35 in August.

Best pick

The Seahawks needed more youth inside, and Lewis fits their run-heavy offense

perfectly as a brawler who plays with a mean streak. He also has a great

anchor in pass protection. Lewis could compete to start right away, a great

value in Round 3.

Upside pick

Some will consider Taylor a reach, but he had quality production (16.5 sacks,

21 tackles for loss since 2018) at Tennessee despite battling a variety of

injuries. He's also very athletically gifted, with great size and length

(33-inch arms) and adequate burst and bend.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

