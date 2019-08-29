SEC says concussion lawyer defrauded ex-NFL players
A group of retired players involved in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over brain injuries was defrauded by their attorney and his Florida investment firm, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.
The SEC charged Cambridge Capital Group Advisors of Tallahassee, attorney
Phillip Timothy Howard and investment manager Don Warner Reinhard with
defrauding 20 investors, who largely were the former players.
Howard and Reinhard allegedly raised $4 million from the retired NFL players,
about half of whom rolled over their league 401(k) accounts into hedge funds
operated by Howard's law offices.
"We allege that Cambridge, Howard and Reinhard defrauded these particularly
vulnerable investors, many of whom invested their retirement savings," said
Eric Bustillo, the SEC's Miami regional director. "Instead of investing all of
the funds' assets as promised, Howard and Reinhard used a significant portion
of investor money to line their own pockets."
Reinhard is a former registered investment adviser previously barred by the
SEC.
According to the SEC complaint, the defendants used the funds to provide
settlement advance loans to more than 70 of Howard's NFL class-action clients.
The SEC also alleges that Howard borrowed $612,000 in undisclosed personal
mortgage loans from the funds, which he never repaid.
The SEC complaint was filed in federal court in the Northern District of
Florida.
Since the NFL settled a $1 billion class-action concussion settlement in
January 2017, more than $685 million has been awarded.
--Field Level Media