SEC says concussion lawyer defrauded ex-NFL players

The SEC charged Cambridge Capital Group Advisors of Tallahassee, attorney

Phillip Timothy Howard and investment manager Don Warner Reinhard with

defrauding 20 investors, who largely were the former players.

Howard and Reinhard allegedly raised $4 million from the retired NFL players,

about half of whom rolled over their league 401(k) accounts into hedge funds

operated by Howard's law offices.

"We allege that Cambridge, Howard and Reinhard defrauded these particularly

vulnerable investors, many of whom invested their retirement savings," said

Eric Bustillo, the SEC's Miami regional director. "Instead of investing all of

the funds' assets as promised, Howard and Reinhard used a significant portion

of investor money to line their own pockets."

Reinhard is a former registered investment adviser previously barred by the

SEC.

According to the SEC complaint, the defendants used the funds to provide

settlement advance loans to more than 70 of Howard's NFL class-action clients.

The SEC also alleges that Howard borrowed $612,000 in undisclosed personal

mortgage loans from the funds, which he never repaid.

The SEC complaint was filed in federal court in the Northern District of

Florida.

Since the NFL settled a $1 billion class-action concussion settlement in

January 2017, more than $685 million has been awarded.

