Tagovailoa wins first NFL start as Dolphins down Rams

The Rams had 471 yards of total offense to just 145 for the Dolphins.

But Miami (4-3), which has won three straight games, scored 28 consecutive

first-half points to take an insurmountable 28-7 lead, thanks in large part to

four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles) by Rams quarterback Jared

Goff.

While Goff -- a fifth-year pro -- made rookie-type mistakes for the Rams

(5-3), Tagovailoa showed relative poise after an early fumble. Tagovailoa

completed 12-of-22 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown, with no

interceptions.

Goff completed 35-of-61 passes for 355 yards and one touchdown. Rams wide

receiver Cooper Kupp caught 11 passes for 110 yards, both game highs.

Miami's defense was led by Andrew Van Ginkel, who scored on a 78-yard fumble

return; Kyle Van Noy, who ran 28 yards with a fumble that was forced by Shaq

Lawson; and Eric Rowe and Christian Wilkins, each of whom had an interception.

Rowe also dropped a would-be pick-six.

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was activated but did not play due to an

unspecified illness. The Rams also lost running back Darrell Henderson (thigh

injury).

Tagovailoa fumbled on his first attempt to throw as Rams star defensive tackle

Aaron Donald knocked the ball loose, and Leonard Floyd recovered at Miami's

15-yard line.

Three plays later, it was 7-0 as the Rams scored on wide receiver Robert

Woods' 4-yard jet sweep.

Tagovailoa's first NFL touchdown pass capped Miami's fourth possession as he

tossed a 3-yard slant to closely guarded DeVante Parker. Wilkins, a defensive

tackle and Miami's 2019 first-round pick, set up the drive by dropping into

coverage on a zone blitz and then making his interception.

Later in the quarter, there were two lost fumbles in a span of three plays.

First, Miami running back Myles Gaskin lost a fumble at his own 7, recovered

by Troy Hill. But then Miami's Emmanuel Ogbah was unblocked off of his left

side. His sack created a fumble, and Van Ginkel returned it for a 14-7

Dolphins lead.

Grant's punt return -- virtually untouched -- made it 21-7, and Van Noy's

interception return to the Rams' 1 set up Gaskin for a running touchdown on

the next play.

Los Angeles got to Miami's 5 at the end of the half, but two incompletions in

a row forced a 23-yard Kai Forbath field goal that cut the Dolphins' lead to

28-10.

With 9:58 left in the fourth, Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Woods,

but Forbath missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt on Los Angeles' next

possession, virtually ending the Rams' hopes.

--Field Level Media

