Taking stock of NFL draft with 1 week to go

Like the Baltimore Ravens, who can rest regulars Week 17 knowing they have the

No. 1 seed in the playoffs locked up, the Cincinnati Bengals can begin draft

preparation as they will have the No. 1 pick come April. But after that it

gets interesting, particularly with two teams holding so many cards, and two

players viewed by many as head and shoulders above the rest of the draft

class.

The Bengals (1-14), as of now, are expected to take Heisman Trophy-winning

quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU after seeing what 2019 fourth-round pick Ryan

Finley could (and couldn't) do while taking over for Andy Dalton midseason.

The Washington Redskins have the inside track to the No. 2 pick, sitting at

3-12 and a half-game worse than the 3-11-1 Detroit Lions. The New York Giants

and Miami Dolphins currently sit at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, with 4-11

marks. But that is where things could get interesting.

The Dolphins actually hold three picks in the first round after trading

offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans and safety Minkah

Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those picks currently project to be

Nos. 19 and 25, but with the Texans in the playoffs and the Steelers still

with a shot at the No. 6 seed, those slots can move quite a bit.

The clear No. 2 prospect on most boards is Ohio State defensive end Chase

Young (who has yet to declare for the draft), and the Redskins seem likely to

take him with 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. But should

the Dolphins want to move up to No. 2, are those three No. 1s enticing enough

to get them there? Or if the Redskins beat the Cowboys on Sunday and slide

down in the draft, does the team that lands at No. 2 entertain calls from

Miami?

The Dolphins themselves could finish the season tied for the second-worst

record in the NFL. That gives them a shot at Young -- or the chance to move

down and acquire even more picks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only other team with a shot a top-five pick,

although the best they could do is move up to No. 4. The Jaguars are also

holding more cards than most teams, having grabbed the Los Angeles Rams' No. 1

pick in the midseason Jalen Ramsey trade.

While Burrow and Young should be off the board by No. 4, the Jaguars shouldn't

be lacking for options when it comes to potential trade partners. Alabama

quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the draft's wild card, with his talent seemingly

unquestioned but his health in question following an injury-filled season that

ended with a dislocated hip.

Should Tagovailoa enter the draft and convince enough scouts he will be fully

healthy in time for next season, he could be the one player teams try climbing

up to get. With Nick Foles under contract for three more seasons and surprise

rookie Gardner Minshew likely to get a shot at the starting job in

Jacksonville, the Jaguars might not be looking for a quarterback with their

first pick.

Like the Dolphins, Jacksonville could increase its draft stock by moving out

of their spot.

Here is the current top-10 draft order entering Week 16, per ESPN:

1. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

Locked in at No. 1

2. Washington Redskins (3-12)

Chance to earn top-five pick (per ESPN): 100%

3. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

Chance to earn top-five pick: 100%

4. New York Giants (4-11)

Chance to earn top-five pick: 100%

5. Miami Dolphins (4-11)

Chance to earn top-five pick: 98.5%

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

Chance to earn top-five pick: 1.5%

Chance to earn top-10 pick: 100%

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

Chance to earn top-10 pick: 100%

8. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Chance to earn top-10 pick: 90.6%

9. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)

Chance to earn top-10 pick: 82.9%

10. New York Jets (6-9)

Chance to earn top-10 pick: 80.7%

--Field Level Media