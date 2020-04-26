American Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft review

ByReuters
27 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 (13). Tristan Wirfs, OT

6-5, 320, Iowa

2 (45). Antoine Winfield, Jr., S

5-9, 203, Minnesota

3 (76). Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB

5-10, 214, Vanderbilt

5 (161). Tyler Johnson, WR

6-1, 206, Minnesota

6 (194). Khalil Davis, DT

6-1, 308, Nebraska

7 (241). Chapelle Russell, LB

6-2, 236, Temple

7 (245). Raymond Calais, RB

5-8, 188, Louisiana-Lafayette

Grade: B+

The overhauled Buccaneers added Rob Gronkowski for a fourth-round pick on
Tuesday, then hit most of their remaining needs. They plugged holes at right
tackle (Wirfs) and safety (Winfield) with great values. Johnson was a nice
find, though Vaughn felt like a reach, and the Bucs still don't have a dynamic
pass-catching back. They could have addressed the D-line earlier, with
Ndamukong Suh at age 33 and on a one-year deal, though Davis helps.

Best pick

Despite a bunch of additions this offseason, the Bucs still lacked a back-end
playmaker. Enter Winfield, who plays much bigger than his size and has the
instincts you'd expect from the son of a star cornerback. He was also a great
value, as a fringe first-round prospect.

Upside pick

While some wondered if Wirfs would be converted to guard, his jaw-dropping
performance at the NFL Scouting Combine put any questions about his
athleticism to bed. He was a great value at No. 13, and he could become a star
with a bit more polish.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

American Football
