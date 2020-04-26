Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft review

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 (13). Tristan Wirfs, OT
6-5, 320, Iowa
2 (45). Antoine Winfield, Jr., S
5-9, 203, Minnesota
3 (76). Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB
5-10, 214, Vanderbilt
5 (161). Tyler Johnson, WR
6-1, 206, Minnesota
6 (194). Khalil Davis, DT
6-1, 308, Nebraska
7 (241). Chapelle Russell, LB
6-2, 236, Temple
7 (245). Raymond Calais, RB
5-8, 188, Louisiana-Lafayette
Grade: B+
The overhauled Buccaneers added Rob Gronkowski for a fourth-round pick on
Tuesday, then hit most of their remaining needs. They plugged holes at right
tackle (Wirfs) and safety (Winfield) with great values. Johnson was a nice
find, though Vaughn felt like a reach, and the Bucs still don't have a dynamic
pass-catching back. They could have addressed the D-line earlier, with
Ndamukong Suh at age 33 and on a one-year deal, though Davis helps.
Best pick
Despite a bunch of additions this offseason, the Bucs still lacked a back-end
playmaker. Enter Winfield, who plays much bigger than his size and has the
instincts you'd expect from the son of a star cornerback. He was also a great
value, as a fringe first-round prospect.
Upside pick
While some wondered if Wirfs would be converted to guard, his jaw-dropping
performance at the NFL Scouting Combine put any questions about his
athleticism to bed. He was a great value at No. 13, and he could become a star
with a bit more polish.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media