TE Gates announces retirement from NFL

Gates, 39, signed with the San Diego Chargers in 2003 as an unrestricted free

agent after playing college basketball, not football, at Kent State. He

remained with the organization through 2018 but did not play in 2019.

"I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how

fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization," he wrote on

Twitter. "I want to thank the Chargers organization, the National Football

League, [Chargers owner] Dean Spanos and the Spanos family for the opportunity

to live out a dream and play the game I love."

Gates added in his announcement that he would remain with the Chargers in a

community relations role.

He played in 236 games (190 starts) in his career, amassing 955 catches for

11,841 yards with 116 touchdowns. He's the all-time leader among tight ends in

touchdown receptions, and his catches and yards rank him third at the position

behind Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.

Gates was named first-team All-Pro three times and to eight Pro Bowl teams.

--Field Level Media