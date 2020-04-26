Tennessee Titans 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (29).
Isaiah Wilson, OT
6-7, 350, Georgia
Los Angeles Chargers 2020 NFL Draft review
2 (61). Kristian Fulton, CB
6-0, 197, LSU
3 (93). Darrynton Evans, RB
5-10, 203, Appalachian State
5 (174). Larrell Murchison, DT
6-3, 297, NC State
7 (224). Cole McDonald, QB
6-3, 215, Hawaii
7 (243). Chris Jackson, CB
6-0, 186, Marshall
Grade: C
After very aggressive drafts of late, the Titans played it straight, keeping
most of their picks and adding a 2021 sixth-rounder. But did they get enough
in return? Wilson fills a need but might not be ready to play, and Fulton has
concerns despite being good value. On the plus side, Evans can fly, an ideal
complement to Derrick Henry. Also boosting the grade is that missing
fourth-round pick... which went to Miami last year for Ryan Tannehill.
Best pick
Fulton is far from a perfect prospect -- he relies too much on his ability to
recover -- but he was nice get after being considered a first-round pick by
many. It should also take pressure off him to be the third cornerback behind
Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler.
Upside pick
Wilson's tape alone does not merit a first-round pick, but there are only so
many people that big who can move the way he does. A redshirt sophomore coming
out, he still needs seasoning, but the ceiling is very high. He could develop
behind Dennis Kelly early on.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media