TIMELINE-NFL-Playing career of Colin Kaepernick

2011 - Taken as 36th overall draft pick by San Francisco 49ers

2011 - Makes debut for 49ers, playing three games

2012 - Becomes starting quarterback midway through season. That same season, has 163 rushing yards in playoff game against Green Bay, an NFL record by a quarterback in postseason. Leads 49ers to Super Bowl, where they lose to Baltimore Colts

2013 - Guides the 49ers to another strong season as they reach NFC Championship game, before losing to Seattle Seahawks

2014 - Plays 16 games

2015 - Plays nine games

2016 - Begins kneeling during pre-game playing of U.S. national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, the first and most prominent of dozens of NFL players to do so during season

2016 - Plays 12 games for 49ers

2017 - Opts out of final year of contract and becomes free agent. He is not picked up by any other team

2018 - Stars in controversial Nike commercial released at the start of NFL season

2019 - Has tryout in Atlanta in quest to impress an NFL team to sign him