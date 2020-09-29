Tennessee, who played at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the third week of the NFL's 2020 season, had three players and five team personnel test positive for the coronavirus, the league said in a statement.

The NFL said the Vikings also suspended in-person club activities and that both teams are working with the league and NFL Players Association to evaluate close contacts and perform additional testing.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the Titans said in a statement.

"Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow."

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday while the Vikings are slated to visit the Houston Texans. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)

