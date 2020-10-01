The NFL said in a statement on Thursday that an additional player and one staff member had tested positive and that the decision to postpone was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.

Three Titans players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 29, while a fourth player returned a positive test on Sept. 30.

Tennessee also reported five positive tests among team personnel.

Originally scheduled for Sunday in Nashville, the NFL said an announcement of a new date would be made shortly. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Alexander Smith)

