The league said it had conducted 40,479 tests on players and staff from Sept. 6 through Saturday and that those who had returned positive results would go into self-isolation until they are reassessed.

"Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFL Players Association Treatment Protocol," the NFL said in a statement.

"They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities or have direct contact with players and or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

