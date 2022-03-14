Tom Brady has come out of retirement.

The decision comes six weeks after the 44-year-old announced he was bringing the curtain down on a hugely successful career.

The former New England Patriots quarterback said he has "unfinished business" in the game in a statement posted on social media.

"These past two months I've realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands," said Brady in a Twitter post.

"That time will come. But it's not now. I love my team-mates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business."

The New England Patriots selected Brady with the199th pick of the 2000 draft and he would go on to win six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick in Massachusetts.

He left The Pats to join The Bucs in 2020, and led the Florida-based franchise to its second NFL championship in his first season.

He announced his retirement after losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions the LA Rams in the 2021 NFC championship game.

Last season at the age of 44 he led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719).

