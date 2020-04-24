Unique 2020 NFL Draft drives record betting handle

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft shattered viewing records and saw sports-starved bettors flock to get in on Thursday's action.

While the telecast of the event conducted remotely due to the coronavirus

pandemic averaged more than 15.6 million viewers across platforms, PointsBet

USA saw nearly eight times the total bet compared to 2019. Meanwhile,

PlaySugarHouse saw more than triple the handle and bet counts in New Jersey on

Thursday night than it did for the entirety of last year's draft.

Both sportsbooks offered hundreds of prop bets, with one PlaySugarHouse.com

bettor wagering $5,000 that CeeDee Lamb would be the first wide receiver

selected - contributing to that being the most popular bet of the night at the

book. The former Oklahoma star ended up being the third receiver off the board

behind the Alabama duo of Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.

American Football First night of draft breaks records for TV viewership, league says AN HOUR AGO

Ruggs III was +180 to be drafted ahead of Jeudy (-225) at DraftKings, which

also saw Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+130) go to Kansas City with the final pick of

the night in a head-to-head offer against Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins (-159),

who remains available.

"This was an outstanding opening night for the NFL draft," said Mattias Stetz,

COO of Rush Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com. "We are

delighted with the strong wagering action and how bettors supported many

imaginative prop bets. They really prepared well for the draft and they

weren't afraid to bet heavily on some long shots."

PointsBet director of communications Patrick Eichner told Field Level Media

that Round 1, "turned out to be better than a typical MNF or TNF game, as we

initially expected, and ended up more so on par with a marquee NFL playoff

matchup (not quite the Super Bowl, but a playoff game is certainly a fair

comparison)."

Among the significant bets at PointsBet:

--$10,000 on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with a 22.5 over/under (+100

odds). Love sliding to the Packers at No. 26 was the book's best result of the

night.

--$10,000 on the ACC +0.5 head-to-head first round picks vs. the Big Ten (+130

odds). The ACC ended up with three players selected compared to the Big Ten's

five.

--$10,000 on Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts' draft position. The over/under

of 62.5 (+102 odds) will be determined in Round 2.

--$43,386 that the Dolphins' first drafted player would be on offense (-1429

odds). Miami selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth

overall pick.

DraftKings is also offering a round prop on Hurts: Round 2 (-167), Round 3

(+130), Round 4 (+1100), Round 5-7 (+3300). Hurts is being offered at +300 to

be selected by the Colts, followed by the Steelers (+600), Jaguars (+700) and

Patriots (+700).

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the first selection of Round 2 at No. 33 overall.

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims are

being offered as co-+300 favorites to be the pick by DraftKings, followed by

Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones (+400) and Wisconsin linebacker Zach Baun

(+700). No one else is lower than +1400 (Boise State guard Ezra Cleveland).

--Field Level Media

American Football Unique 2020 NFL Draft drives record betting handle AN HOUR AGO