USWNT's Lloyd, NFL kicker? 'I could do it'

But the United States women's national team star wound up repeatedly drilling

40-yard field goals and nailing an attempt from 55 that went viral, prompting

conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into

professional football.

"I know that I could probably do it," Lloyd said, adding in a Sports

Illustrated interview that NFL teams made inquiries after seeing video of her

kicking session.

"The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps

and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge

pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this," she told

NBCSports.com.

Lloyd, 37, is from New Jersey and said she has always rooted for the Eagles.

The Tuesday kicking session came about in an impromptu manner but Lloyd is now

considering whether the moment could be greater than she imagined because of

the viral nature of the video.

"I'm laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to

be sort of a pioneering moment for women," Lloyd told NBC.

Lloyd, who has 113 career goals, is noted as one of the more accurate scorers

in soccer. Of course, there's no requirement for tackling 230- to 300-pound

men in women's soccer, but Lloyd seems only mildly concerned with that

proposition.

"Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares

me," Lloyd said. "You hold yourself back if you're afraid. What's the worst

that can happen? I don't make the team? Let's just say I did try. Maybe I

change the landscape a lot."

--Field Level Media