USWNT's Lloyd, NFL kicker? 'I could do it'
When diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan Carli Lloyd attended a practice last week, her intention was not to audition to become an NFL placekicker.
But the United States women's national team star wound up repeatedly drilling
40-yard field goals and nailing an attempt from 55 that went viral, prompting
conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into
professional football.
"I know that I could probably do it," Lloyd said, adding in a Sports
Illustrated interview that NFL teams made inquiries after seeing video of her
kicking session.
"The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps
and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge
pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this," she told
NBCSports.com.
Lloyd, 37, is from New Jersey and said she has always rooted for the Eagles.
The Tuesday kicking session came about in an impromptu manner but Lloyd is now
considering whether the moment could be greater than she imagined because of
the viral nature of the video.
"I'm laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to
be sort of a pioneering moment for women," Lloyd told NBC.
Lloyd, who has 113 career goals, is noted as one of the more accurate scorers
in soccer. Of course, there's no requirement for tackling 230- to 300-pound
men in women's soccer, but Lloyd seems only mildly concerned with that
proposition.
"Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares
me," Lloyd said. "You hold yourself back if you're afraid. What's the worst
that can happen? I don't make the team? Let's just say I did try. Maybe I
change the landscape a lot."
--Field Level Media