Vikes' ice-cool kicker Bailey nails $1 million bonus

Bailey's contract included the incentive for making more than 90% of his field goals during the National Football League (NFL) regular season and he entered the Bears matchup with 23 from 25 attempts.

Bailey had no margin for error with his four attempts, as a single miss would have brought his average below 90% and cut into his bonus, but he displayed nerves of steel to send all four kicks between the uprights and earn the bonus on top of his $1 million contract.

Also cashing in on the final day of the regular season was Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who ESPN reported needed 1.5 sacks to receive an extra $500,000. He got two in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Philadelphia safety Rodney McLeod got a $250,000 bump in his pay packet after he helped the Eagles win the NFC East in Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

Not everybody got the job done.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had to complete 2,750 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes for the season to collect an additional $500,000 -- 250,000 for each target.

He came up eight yards and a touchdown short.

But with a guaranteed contract worth a reported $7 million this season, Tannehill is probably not too worried.

Besides, the Titans beat the Houston Texans to secure a playoff berth.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )