Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown pass

Dalvin Cook rushed two touchdowns to spark the Vikings to a 20-10 lead before the Saints rallied with Wil Lutz's 49-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime. Cook had scoring runs of five and one yard, the first set up after New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was intercepted. Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill set up a four-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara with a 50-yard pass in the second quarter to give New Orleans a 10-3 lead.

Hill then caught a 20-yard pass from Brees in the fourth quarter to bring New Orleans within 20-17.

The Vikings will face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in next weekend's divisional round. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon)