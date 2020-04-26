American Football

Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft review

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Washington Redskins

1 (2). Chase Young, DE

6-5, 264, Ohio State

3 (66). Antonio Gibson, RB/WR

6-0, 228, Memphis

4 (108). Saahdiq Charles, OT

6-4, 321, LSU

4 (142). Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR

6-4, 223, Liberty

5 (156). Keith Ismael, OL

6-3, 309, San Diego State

5 (162). Khaleke Hudson, LB

5-11, 224, Michigan

7 (216). Kamren Curl, S

6-1, 206, Arkansas

7 (229). James Smith-Williams, DE

6-4, 265, NC State

Grade: B-

Washington could have invested more at cornerback or linebacker, and having no
second-rounder (used to trade up for Montez Sweat last year) hurt. But
overall, the Redskins filled several needs with value. Young was an easy pick,
and Gibson and Gandy-Golden provide more weapons. Charles has character
concerns but could replace Trent Williams, who netted Ismael and a 2021
third-rounder in a trade with San Francisco.

Best pick

You could argue the Redskins should have considered Tua Tagovailoa or a trade
package, but taking Young was a no-brainer. He's not quite as polished as
former Buckeyes pass rushers Joey and Nick Bosa, but he's a better athlete and
should terrorize QBs from Day 1.

Upside pick

Gibson is one of the draft's most unique athletes, sporting the build of a
running back with the speed (4.39 40-yard dash) of a wideout. He's a
yards-after-catch maestro, scoring 14 touchdowns on 77 career touches (one
every 5.5 touches), and can be used all over the field.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

