Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft review

Washington Redskins
1 (2). Chase Young, DE
6-5, 264, Ohio State
3 (66). Antonio Gibson, RB/WR
6-0, 228, Memphis
4 (108). Saahdiq Charles, OT
6-4, 321, LSU
4 (142). Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR
6-4, 223, Liberty
5 (156). Keith Ismael, OL
6-3, 309, San Diego State
5 (162). Khaleke Hudson, LB
5-11, 224, Michigan
7 (216). Kamren Curl, S
6-1, 206, Arkansas
7 (229). James Smith-Williams, DE
6-4, 265, NC State
Grade: B-
Washington could have invested more at cornerback or linebacker, and having no
second-rounder (used to trade up for Montez Sweat last year) hurt. But
overall, the Redskins filled several needs with value. Young was an easy pick,
and Gibson and Gandy-Golden provide more weapons. Charles has character
concerns but could replace Trent Williams, who netted Ismael and a 2021
third-rounder in a trade with San Francisco.
Best pick
You could argue the Redskins should have considered Tua Tagovailoa or a trade
package, but taking Young was a no-brainer. He's not quite as polished as
former Buckeyes pass rushers Joey and Nick Bosa, but he's a better athlete and
should terrorize QBs from Day 1.
Upside pick
Gibson is one of the draft's most unique athletes, sporting the build of a
running back with the speed (4.39 40-yard dash) of a wideout. He's a
yards-after-catch maestro, scoring 14 touchdowns on 77 career touches (one
every 5.5 touches), and can be used all over the field.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media