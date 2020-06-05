American Football

'We were wrong': Goodell says league failed to listen to players on protests

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people.

"We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," said Goodell. "We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter."

Goodell said he would be in touch with individual players who had voiced concerns about the league. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

