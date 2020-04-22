WR Harvin seeks return to NFL

Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin is seeking to return to the league after three years away, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported.

"I thought I was done, but that itch came back," Harvin told Anderson.

Harvin, who turns 32 in May, retired in 2017 for the second time. He retired

the year before but rejoined the Buffalo Bills in November 2016 when injuries

forced a need at the position.

American Football 2020 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers preview 5 MINUTES AGO

Harvin played in just two games for the Bills in 2016, catching two passes.

The Bills put him on the non-football illness list when migraine headaches

forced him to the sidelines. He has dealt with migraines and anxiety

throughout his career.

"My body is feeling good," Harvin told Anderson. "Mentally I'm better. My

family is good. The timing is right."

He added: "I knew I wasn't functioning right, not only physically, just all

around the board. I had to get in contact with myself."

The Minnesota Vikings selected Harvin, a product of Florida, with the No. 22

overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in

2013 and also briefly played with the New York Jets.

In 75 career games, Harvin caught 353 passes for 4,026 yards and 22

touchdowns. He also rushed for 927 yards and added five touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

American Football 2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams preview 23 MINUTES AGO